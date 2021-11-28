Toronto unveils its new light tunnels and ice sculptures at Nathan Phillips Square (PHOTOS)

The magic of the holiday season has arrived in downtown Toronto as the city kicked off Cavalcade of Lights on Saturday evening.

While there were no fireworks this year, the light displays at Nathan Phillips Square will be there every night until January 2.

Toronto’s City Hall and its surroundings has turned into a dazzling wonderland, and the city’s tree has officially been lit.

Skating season is here! The opening day of #CavalcadeOfLights welcomed pop-up skating performances by @lepatinlibre, national ice-skating champions and world bronze medalists @PiperGilles & @PaulDPoirier and the Trinity Synchronized skating team. ⛸️ https://t.co/INVRQ62QDH pic.twitter.com/laBzK2JDUY — City of Toronto Culture (@culture_to) November 28, 2021

This year, there are mesmerizing light installations inspired by cultural festivals from around the world.

#CavalcadeOfLights is back & reimagined this year! Today @cityoftoronto unveiled new light installations transforming Nathan Phillips Square into a dazzling wonderland. ❄️ See it on display until Jan 2, 5 to 11 pm daily. Learn more: https://t.co/INVRQ62QDH pic.twitter.com/YXjaFb9WCg — City of Toronto Culture (@culture_to) November 28, 2021

Visitors can explore tunnels made from thousands of energy-efficient bulbs, discover glowing ice sculptures in an enchanted forest and watch as beams of light animate City Hall like never before.

Be sure to dress warm, and get ready for a light-filled photoshoot.

When: From November 27 to January 2

Where: Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto