Toronto FC introduces new Club Kit for 2023

Toronto FC will have a new look in 2023.

The club announced a new Club Kit for the season, designed by Day 1 member Mark Hinkley.

The kit is TFC’s 18th since the club’s inception in 2007.

“For club, city, house, and supporters, this kit created in honour of two: our heart, our home,” a narrator says in a promo video unveiling the new kit. “Shielded by onyx. Our greatest moments, the highest of heights, the sounds of those nights we have stitched into this kit. A shirt to be worn and a spirit carried by every new face through every new moment, carrying us to new heights to come. One club. One heart. And one beat.

“This is for what’s next. All for one.”

One Heart. One Beat. The 2023 Club Kit is here 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/PlAChYO1Ag — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) February 18, 2023

The kit, a reverse of the 2017 championship threads, drives inspiration from the sounds at BMO Field, described by the club as the “heartbeat, and the sense of belonging and community among fans,” Toronto FC said.

It features a soundwave specifically using resounding drums from the south end of BMO Field, and “All For One” pillars are shown on the jock tag.

The Club Kit is “predominately red and onyx while white and silver are used for contrast in details of this kit,” Toronto FC said in a release, with the onyx acting “as a shield over top of our red kit.”

The return of onyx.

The heartbeat of our club.

The vision of a day-one member. — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) February 18, 2023

Toronto FC kicks off their MLS season on February 25 in DC, with their first home match to be held against Atlanta on March 11 at BMO Field.

TFC finished 13th in MLS’s Eastern Conference and 27th in the then-28-team league last season with a 9-18-7 record.