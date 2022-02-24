Spring forecast: Ontario is in for a wet and cloudy one

All that snow we’ve been getting will turn to rain come spring as AccuWeather’s forecast suggests a soggy start to the season.

According to AccuWeather’s forecast, a jet stream caused by La Nina will bring significant precipitation and mild temperatures to the region. The forecast shows that Ontario, particularly Toronto and surrounding areas, will be using umbrellas more often than usual this spring.

With all that rain and melting snow, AccuWeather experts warn that flooding could pose a serious danger.

The forecast warns that areas surrounding the Great Lakes should be on the lookout for rising water as rain and snowmelt drive up water levels.

While the rain will amount to more than usual, temperatures are expected to be near normal throughout the season in most of Ontario.

While it’s not quite time to put away your winter coats, it might be time to start looking for a nice pair of rain boots and a raincoat since this spring will certainly be a wet one.