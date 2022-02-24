Environment Canada issues travel advisory for Toronto ahead of snowfall

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory in Toronto as more snow is expected to hit the city.

The agency is advising that snow will be heavy at time as up to 10 cm is expected to fall by Friday morning. This could lead to a very messy commute.

“A developing low pressure centre will bring a swath of snow to the region tonight into Friday morning. The Friday morning will likely be impacted due to snow falling heavy at times,” Environment Canada’s advisory reads.

Drivers should anticipate deteriorating conditions and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Snow is expected to begin late Thursday and last through to Friday afternoon. More snow could accumulate over the weekend.