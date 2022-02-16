Special weather statement in effect for Toronto ahead of freezing rain

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as a low-pressure system makes its way towards the city.

This morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a statement warning Torontonians of a “messy mix of wintry weather beginning this evening.”

So, exactly how messy?

It looks like we’re about to get 15 to 25 mm of rain starting tonight until Thursday evening. Toronto could even see freezing rain mixed with ice pellets beginning Thursday afternoon.

And it doesn’t end there. Despite the balmier 8°C and 6°C weather on Wednesday and Thursday, you can expect snow and strong winds on Thursday night with snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm.

Due to the freezing temperatures, the statement also warns of icy and slippery surfaces. Road closures and utility outages may also occur.

The cold weather conditions are expected to last until Friday morning.

The City of Toronto stated that “out of an abundance of caution” due to colder nighttime temperatures and forecasted wind chill values, the City’s four Warming Centres at the following locations will remain open:

129 Peter Street

5800 Yonge Street

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre, 195 Princes’ Boulevard

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Drive

Here’s a list of ways to stay warm and keep yourself and others around you safe during this extreme weather.