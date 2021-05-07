NewsCrime

Two different Toronto drivers were caught taking Zoom calls in one week

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
May 7 2021, 12:45 pm
Two different Toronto drivers were caught taking Zoom calls in one week
shutterstock_589186052

Toronto has taken distracted driving to a new level.

In the last week, two different people have been caught taking Zoom calls while driving the city’s streets.

On Wednesday, Sergeant Clint Stibbe nabbed a distracted driver on the Gardiner Expressway, where the speed limit is 100 km/h.

Stibbe initially pulled the driver over for having his cellphone in his hand, but when he approached the car, he noticed the driver was participating in an eight-person Zoom call.

The driver faces a $615 fine, the loss of three demerit points, and a three-day licence suspension.

“People seem to think being connected to work is more important than road safety,” Stibbe told Daily Hive. “That is simply not the case.”

Last week, Stibbe said a fellow officer pulled a driver over on Yonge Street who was not only on an active Zoom call but was also on their laptop, too. There was also a child in the car.

“We’re seeing more and more of this with people working from home,” Stibbe said.

“But the reality is, if you’re not actively engaged in how you’re operating a two-tonne vehicle, you’re going to kill somebody.”

Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT