Someone allegedly stole a baby goat from Riverdale Farm

The Toronto Police are requesting the public’s assistance with a break and enter investigation after a baby goat was reportedly stolen.

Officers said they responded to a call on Thursday after someone allegedly stole a three-month-old Nubian goat named Juniper from Riverdale Farm.

Police said the suspect or suspects entered a pen within the farm and stole Juniper, who is described as weighing around 13 kg, with black and silver fur, brown legs and white ears.

Juniper’s identical twin sister named Justine was left in the pen unharmed, according to police.

“Riverdale Farm staff are understandably upset and are extremely concerned about Juniper who, they say, would not leave the pen without her mother and would have likely cried out during the incident,” Detective Constable Graham Ellis said in a release on Friday.

“We’d urge anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact us immediately so we can find her and safely return her to the farm.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5104, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).