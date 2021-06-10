Toronto speeds up second doses in Delta variant hotspot neighbourhoods

The City of Toronto is sending extra vaccines to clinics serving neighbourhoods where the Delta COVID-19 variant is circulating at higher levels.

The B.1.617 strain that drove a deadly resurgence of COVID-19 in India is believed to be more transmissible and cause more severe infections than the wild-type virus.

Toronto has selected 18 neighbourhoods based on public health data where second doses will be accelerated.

Anyone 18 or older who lives, works, or attends school there will be able to book a second shot at a mass immunization clinic as long as the minimum interval has passed since their first dose. They’ll become eligible to book on Monday, June 14.

The minimum interval for Pfizer is 21 days and for Moderna, 28 days. Recipients of an AstraZeneca first dose are encouraged to wait 12 weeks before getting a second shot.

These are the postal codes being prioritized for second doses:

M9W (Etobicoke — Rexdale)

M9V (Etobicoke — Smithfield)

M6M (Eglinton West)

M9L (Humber Summit)

M9M (Humbermede and Pelmo Park)

M3J (near York University)

M3K (Downsview)

M3M (near Downsview and Humber River Hospital)

M3N (Jane and Finch)

M6N (Stockyards)

M3L (near Downsview Arena)

M9N (Weston)

M1G (Scarborough — Curran Hall)

M1B (Scarborough — Malvern and Rouge)

M1S (Scarborough — Agincourt)

M4H (Thorncliffe Park)

M4A (near Lawrence Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway)

Although the number of COVID-19 cases overall in Ontario is coming down, the proportion of them caused by the Delta variant is rising, particularly in Peel and Toronto. Dr. Lawrence Loh, medical officer of health for Peel, warned it could become the dominant strain within two months.

One dose of vaccine is less effective at preventing Delta variant infection compared to the original virus strain. But having two doses of the vaccine provides protection against the Delta variant, which is why Toronto is trying to speed up second doses in hotspots.