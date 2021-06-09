Driving tests to resume in-person across Ontario next week

In-person driving tests are coming back across Ontario on Monday, June 14.

The road tests are required for prospective drivers hoping to get their G2 or G licences, allowing them to drive independently without supervision.

In-person road tests were paused during the Stay-at-Home order because of the proximity between the student and examiner during testing.

There’s a huge backlog right now because of the closure, so Ontario is hiring 167 more examiners and expanding the hours when road tests are offered. Some locations that didn’t offer road tests on weekends will now open up Saturday and Sunday time slots.

In addition, six new temporary road test centres will open in the Golden Horseshoe area in September 2021, so more people can get their licence.

“As more people get vaccinated, and COVID-19 case numbers decline, we are able to safely restart passenger road testing at DriveTest centres,” Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, said in a news release.

Examiners and drivers will still need to wear masks for the duration of the driving tests.

People looking to book a test can visit DriveTest.ca.