Unvaccinated Ontarians are 24 times more likely to end up in hospital with COVID-19

Unvaccinated Ontarians are much more likely than their vaccinated peers to end up in hospital with COVID-19, Ontario’s top doctor shared during a virus update Tuesday afternoon.

New provincial data suggests unvaccinated people are seven times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who are fully immunized, and they’re 24 times more likely to end up in the hospital.

In addition, provincial modelling suggests the vaccine program has prevented approximately 64,000 COVID-19 infections, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said.

Ontario’s announcement of a vaccine certificate program last week for participation in non-essential activities appears to have boosted vaccine appointment bookings. The seven-day average for first dose appointment bookings increased every day from Wednesday through Sunday.

Younger age groups saw larger relative increases compared to older age groups.

If Ontario continues at this pace, the province could achieve the desired 90% immunization rate for herd immunity in 60 days.