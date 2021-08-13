Toronto steakhouse ordered closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

A popular downtown Toronto steakhouse has been ordered closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Harbour 60, at Harbour and Bay streets, was ordered fully closed on Thursday by Toronto Public Health. The health authority did not say how many cases are currently tied to the restaurant.

The steakhouse confirmed on Instagram that a “small number” of employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“First and foremost, we’re happy to inform you that the staff members are recovering safely at home,” it wrote.

The restaurant will be closed for at least 10 days, and says it is working to reschedule reservations with patrons in the meantime.

“While we’ll miss you, we must do our part to ensure the public remains safe,” it said.