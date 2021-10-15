Toronto Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at Louis Vuitton, CBC

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has reported COVID-19 outbreaks at four workplaces across the city over the last week.

Louis Vuitton and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) are among the workplaces where clusters of virus cases have been detected since October 6.

Two COVID-19 cases were reported at each workplace. However, both outbreaks have since been declared over, according to Toronto’s COVID-19 monitoring dashboard.

Of the other new reports, five cases were detected at MondConsult Limited, and three cases were found at the Verdi Alliance Group of Companies.

Previously reported outbreaks at the Keg, Citi Core Group, Coppa’s Fresh Market, and ProLogix Distribution Services have been declared over. Eight cases are now linked to Metro Distribution Centre.

There are currently three workplaces facing active COVID-19 outbreaks in Toronto.

TPH declares a COVID-19 outbreak in a workplace when there are two or more lab-confirmed virus cases with an epidemiological link within a 14-day period.

Only workplaces with 20 or more employees are publicly named to protect the privacy of employees and businesses.

As of October 14, the City of Toronto has reported 180,009 COVID-19 cases and 3,685 deaths.