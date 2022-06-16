Butterfly meadows and basketball courts: 5 Toronto condos with amazing amenities (RENDERINGS)

Condos in Toronto may be getting smaller by the year, but their amenities have been steadily expanding.

To balance the decrease in living space and attract buyers, builders have gotten creative with the type of amenities they offer.

There are several condos under construction in Toronto that include not just standard services, like a concierge or a party room, but also feature extravagant amenities like a gaming room, fireside lounge, pizza kitchen, or pet spa.

There’s even a growing list of buildings that offer amenities specifically to attract creators and influencers, like a social media studio or a green screen for photography and video.

Here are five up-and-coming Toronto condos with amazing amenities.

Location: 34 Southport Street

Tentative occupancy: Spring 2026

Unit size: 477 – 815 square feet

Amenities include: Electronic gaming and media lounge, sports lounge, athletic centre, green screen studio, co-working space and private meeting rooms, kid’s learning and play areas, fireside lounge, indoor and outdoor dining areas, and an outdoor pool

Location: 10 Tippett Road

Tentative occupancy: Late 2025

Unit size: 393 – 849 square feet

Amenities include: Party room with a karaoke lounge, a seventh-floor Sky Lounge with a water wall and butterfly meadow, kids’ indoor playroom, fitness room with cross-training and boxing equipment, and a bike repair room

Location: 151 City Centre Drive

Tentative occupancy: June 2024

Unit size: 555 – 890 square feet

Amenities include: Three-floor health and wellness centre, state-of-the-art fitness auditorium, half-court basketball court, co-working space with work-from-home pods, rooftop fire pit lounge, and outdoor screening space

Location: 227 Gerrard Street East

Tentative occupancy: Spring 2025

Unit size: 601 – 1,287 square feet

Amenities include: Fitness centre, yoga and stretch studio, co-working space, social lounge, rooftop terrace with barbeque area, and pet playground

Location: 263 Adelaide Street West

Tentative occupancy: December 2026

Unit size: 339 – 1,340 square feet

Amenities include: Spa, piano room, pizza kitchen, personal training pods, social media studio, infrared sauna, and yoga studio