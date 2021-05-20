This stunning $5M Toronto condo looks like it was built for a celebrity

Some days it can really feel like every condo in Toronto looks exactly the same, which makes a recently listed condo that looks like it could be an LA celebrity pad really stand out.

Located inside of 500 Wellington Street West, the ninth-floor, 2,460 sq ft unit just hit the market with a steep asking price of $5,000,000. And if you have that kind of money, this condo looks like it might be worth it.

Its spacious layout with built-ins, geometric ceiling indents, and cool arched doorways come with two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

But that doesn’t come close to covering all of the over-the-top features of this unit, which includes things like an infrared sauna and a built-in aromatherapy system, so you can relax in the sauna and then step out into a condo that smells amazing.

“This modern unit is beyond amazing,” said Strata.ca agent Larry Medina. “Stunning built-ins and skylit city views are only the beginning of its list of gems.

“The epic chef’s kitchen is a dream for any cook with top-of-the-line appliances and a vast amount of space. You could live everyday in only the primary suite. That’s how ravishing it is. A grand ensuite boasts fabulous features while the custom walk-in has an extensive amount of storage and style.”

The unit also has an elevator that opens right into it, a surprisingly beautiful laundry room, a massive balcony with a wood-panelled roof, a gorgeous walk-in closet, and CN Tower views.

Strata.ca broker Cliff Liu says that the area is going to be even more bustling and in-demand in a few years, thanks to a few large developments going up nearby.

“It’s nestled between two future development sites, The Well and King Toronto, which are major projects coming to downtown west and likely to finish around 2025.” Liu said.

“I imagine this will change up the entire King West neighbourhood, traditionally known for its trendy restaurants. These two developments will help transform the area into a possible rival with Yorkville.”