Penthouses at this Toronto condo come with a free Porsche

Incentives are nothing new in the Toronto real estate market, but an up-and-coming condo building is going above and beyond, offering buyers of their penthouses a brand new, all-electric Porsche Taycan.

The condo development, located at 38 Widmer Street in downtown Toronto, has the Porsche offer in effect until August. But it’s not the only electric vehicle perk at the 52-storey condo development.

The building, dubbed Central, is also offering a province-wide first: 100% electric vehicle parking. That means every single parking spot comes with its own electric hookup.

Other high-tech features are sprinkled throughout the building, including 100% high-speed Wi-Fi coverage, even in places like the elevators and parking garage. Residents will also be able to use their phones for keyless entry into the building and to control their unit’s thermostat.

“Central is the epicentre of the hi-tech live/work trend and the embodiment of future living,” said Isaac Chan, vice president of sales and marketing at Concord Adex. “Our everyday interactions are predicated on interconnectivity; Central’s innovative amenities and cutting-edge conveniences are a glimpse into the future.”

As to be expected, such a high-tech building also has high-end amenities. There’s a glass-bottom hot tub, indoor and outdoor pools, an outdoor theatre screen, a golf simulator, a gym with a yoga studio, a bocce field, and an outdoor fire pit.

If all of that piques your interest (and doesn’t hurt your wallet too much), you can register online for more information about purchasing a condo here.