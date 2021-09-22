8 all-you-can-eat restaurants to feed your cravings in Toronto

For anyone who knows a thing or two about all-you-can-eat restaurants in Toronto, one thing is for certain: arrive on an empty stomach!

It’s a fun experience when you go with a bunch of your friends and order all of your favourite dishes.

But when you’ve ordered more than you can actually eat, the struggle is real.

Here’s a list of all-you-can-eat restaurants in Toronto:

Kyoto House

A go-to sushi spot near Toronto’s Eaton Centre. Stop by after a day of shopping and load up on all the sushi you can eat.

Address: 143 Dundas Street West

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 10 pm

This spot offers a more elevated sushi dining experience but still offers all the fan favourites. Pricing differs on weekdays and weekends.

Address: 655 Bay Street

Hours: Every day from 11:30 am to 11 pm

In search of Indian cuisine? Buffet Palace is the city’s largest Indian buffet in downtown Toronto. They offer over 35 authentic dishes to enjoy.

Address: 361 Yonge Street

Hours: Monday to Sunday from 11 am to 10:30 pm

Order off of a tablet and watch as your food appears before you. Might not be as magical as it sounds but the experience is worthwhile.

Address: 10 Dundas Street East – fourth floor

Hours: Monday to Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm

This Korean BBQ restaurant offers do-it-yourself all-you-can-eat BBQ, Sushi, and Izakaya. They have a large selection of appetizers, meats, seafood, vegetables, desserts, and sushi.

Address: 650 College Street

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 3 pm to 11 pm, Friday to Sunday from 12 pm to 11:59 pm. Tuesday’s are closed

Arrive on an empty stomach! August 8 offers guests a tablet order experience just make sure you do not get carried away. It’s a fun dining experience but you’ll for sure want to order everything on the menu.

Address: 331 Spadina Avenue

Hours: Monday, Wednesday to Sunday 11:30 am to 8:45 pm

Their all-you-can-eat menu features classic favourites like Peking Duck, BBQ goodies, seafood dishes, sushi, sashimi and so much more.

Address: 865 York Mills Road

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm

Last but not least, Mandarin. They recently started welcoming back buffet dinners to select locations on the weekends and it’s safe to say, they were missed!

Address: 2200 Yonge Street, 2206 Eglinton Avenue East, and 1255 The Queensway

Hours: Differs per location