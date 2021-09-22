8 all-you-can-eat restaurants to feed your cravings in Toronto
For anyone who knows a thing or two about all-you-can-eat restaurants in Toronto, one thing is for certain: arrive on an empty stomach!
It’s a fun experience when you go with a bunch of your friends and order all of your favourite dishes.
But when you’ve ordered more than you can actually eat, the struggle is real.
- See also:
Here’s a list of all-you-can-eat restaurants in Toronto:
Kyoto House
A go-to sushi spot near Toronto’s Eaton Centre. Stop by after a day of shopping and load up on all the sushi you can eat.
Address: 143 Dundas Street West
Hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 10 pm
Kaka All You Can Eat
View this post on Instagram
This spot offers a more elevated sushi dining experience but still offers all the fan favourites. Pricing differs on weekdays and weekends.
Address: 655 Bay Street
Hours: Every day from 11:30 am to 11 pm
Buffet Palace
In search of Indian cuisine? Buffet Palace is the city’s largest Indian buffet in downtown Toronto. They offer over 35 authentic dishes to enjoy.
Address: 361 Yonge Street
Hours: Monday to Sunday from 11 am to 10:30 pm
Spring Sushi
View this post on Instagram
Order off of a tablet and watch as your food appears before you. Might not be as magical as it sounds but the experience is worthwhile.
Address: 10 Dundas Street East – fourth floor
Hours: Monday to Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm
Kasai Grill House (BBQ)
This Korean BBQ restaurant offers do-it-yourself all-you-can-eat BBQ, Sushi, and Izakaya. They have a large selection of appetizers, meats, seafood, vegetables, desserts, and sushi.
Address: 650 College Street
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 3 pm to 11 pm, Friday to Sunday from 12 pm to 11:59 pm. Tuesday’s are closed
August 8
View this post on Instagram
Arrive on an empty stomach! August 8 offers guests a tablet order experience just make sure you do not get carried away. It’s a fun dining experience but you’ll for sure want to order everything on the menu.
Address: 331 Spadina Avenue
Hours: Monday, Wednesday to Sunday 11:30 am to 8:45 pm
Dragon Pearl
Their all-you-can-eat menu features classic favourites like Peking Duck, BBQ goodies, seafood dishes, sushi, sashimi and so much more.
Address: 865 York Mills Road
Hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm
Mandarin
View this post on Instagram
Last but not least, Mandarin. They recently started welcoming back buffet dinners to select locations on the weekends and it’s safe to say, they were missed!
Address: 2200 Yonge Street, 2206 Eglinton Avenue East, and 1255 The Queensway
Hours: Differs per location