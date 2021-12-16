Toronto’s iconic CN Tower announced Thursday afternoon that the tower and its surrounding areas have been closed due to “a report of falling debris.”

After investigating the source of the debris, the CN Tower team confirmed that a glass panel of the elevator shaft was damaged to due extreme winds. “We are still investigating the cause, and the panel is currently being repaired,” they tweeted. “The CN Tower team has identified the source of debris and have secured the area.”

The CN Tower team has confirmed that one glass panel of our elevator shaft was damaged due to the extreme winds.

We are still investigating the cause, and the panel is currently being repaired. — CN Tower / Tour CN (@TourCNTower) December 16, 2021

Due to the incident, the tower and its surrounding areas have been closed as a precaution.

On Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto, warning strong, potentially hazardous winds might cause damage and power outages. Strong southwesterly winds gusting to up to 90 km/h were forecast to begin in the morning and charge through the evening.

As of now, no injuries have been reported in relation to the falling debris at the CN tower.

“We are working with local authorities and monitoring the situation and conditions at and around our property closely,” the team at the Toronto landmark tweeted.