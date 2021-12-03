Toronto's 360 restaurant to serve new Indigenous-inspired menu

Toronto’s 360 Restaurant is celebrating the best of Canadian cuisine from east to west. This month the CN Tower dining destination will offer an Indigenous menu.

Chef David Wolfman has curated a special menu that celebrates Canada’s Indigenous cuisine and traditions.

The restaurant introduced this new menu as part of its commitment to local and sustainable sourcing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 360 Restaurant (@tourcntower360)

You might also like: This Winter Wine Market is keeping Toronto warm with festive drinks

IKEA is hosting Swedish-style Christmas feasts across Canada

Toronto-based Food Dudes to expand catering business to Miami

“Sustainability is one of our highest priorities at 360 Restaurant, and that includes local sourcing, sustainable producers, and reducing waste,” said the restaurant.

“By doing this ourselves and leading the industry, with our volumes, we are proving that it can be done in restaurants large and small.”

Those who wish to experience the menu can make a reservation online.