High winds are on the way to the City of Toronto on Thursday, and they could cause some damage.

Environment Canada released a special weather statement in the early hours of December 16, notifying the public that high southwesterly winds will begin Thursday morning and blow through the evening.

“A Colorado Low moving through Ontario today will bring strong winds throughout most of northeastern and southern Ontario,” read the statement.

Often in winter, a low-pressure area can form in northwestern New Mexico or southeastern Colorado, and it’s called a “Colorado Low.”

The weather agency warns that these robust winds could cause utility outages, break off tree branches, and send loose objects flying.

On Saturday, December 11, over 140,000 Ontarians were left without power after stormy winds disturbed power lines.

Aside from high winds, the City will also experience warmer weather on Thursday; currently, Environment Canada reports that Toronto is at a balmy 16°C with a mix of sun and clouds and a 40% chance of rain showers.

You might want to plan out some daytime activities and ditch your puffy jacket, as this might be one of the last few warm days Toronto sees this year. The City expects up to 8 cm of snow this weekend.