A massive beer festival and fun-filled carnival is coming to Toronto this spring.

Toronto’s Henderson Brewery will be hosting its first annual Under the Big H beer festival and carnival on May 28.

They’ll be celebrating the city’s first brewer, Robert Henderson’s, 250th birthday.

Attendees can expect to see circus performers from Lookup Theatre, live music, and

food vendors on site.

And of course, beer!

The event will feature breweries from across Ontario like Omnipollo & Friends, Folly, Steam Whistle, Left Field, Sawdust City, and more.

The festival and carnival will take place from 12 pm to 8 pm in the Henderson Brewery parking lot at 128a Sterling Road.

It’s free to attend and open to those 19 years old and older. Guests looking to grab a couple cold ones can buy their tickets online.

Under the Big H Beer Festival and Carnival

When: May 28 from 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: Henderson Brewery parking lot at 128a Sterling Road