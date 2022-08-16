Toronto Cider Festival gets underway Friday, August 26 at the Toronto Inukshuk Park for its celebratory fifth year.

The festival first began in 2015, attracting cider savants from far and wide eager to take a sip of the world’s best. Thankfully, after a two-year break, it’s back, this time with a nautical theme and a new waterfront location.

Friday 26 will be a dedicated ’90s night boasting live music from hip-hop and R&B cover group Wing Night.

Whilst Saturday afternoon and night promise to be filled with day drinking and dance parties alongside an appearance from DJ D-Smooth.

This year, festivalgoers can quench their thirst with over 100 different types of cider. From popular brands such as Somersby and Strongbow to local and provincial producers, no stone has been left unturned, or orchard unattended.

But it doesn’t end there, the weekend promises to be brimming with entertainment.

Admire the graffiti art, fuel your competitive nature at the bartending championship, or opt to relax and stay cozy by the outdoor firepit.

There will also be a cocktail bar and photo booth as well as an artisanal market and photo exhibit, alongside a nautical-themed game zone.

Guests must be 19+ to attend.

Tickets can be purchased for Friday night, Saturday afternoon, and Saturday night.

Toronto Cider Festival

When: Friday 26 August, 6 to 11 pm; Saturday afternoon, 11 am to 4 pm; Saturday night, 6 to 11 pm

Where: Toronto Inukshuk Park — 789 Lakeshore Boulevard West, Toronto

Tickets: Buy online