The Toronto Christmas market is hosting a NYE celebration with a huge fireworks display

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and what better way to end the year than to soak in the last bit of holiday festivities and end the night with a massive fireworks display?

To end the holiday season, the Distillery Winter Village is hosting its own New Year’s Eve celebration to ring in 2023.

If you haven’t had the chance to yet, head on down to the historic neighbourhood for the last day of the annual Toronto Christmas market season and check out all the vendors, live entertainment, photo ops, a ton of festive treats and drinks, and the 50-foot-tall White Spruce Christmas tree decorated with over 3,000 ornaments and 70,000 shimmering lights.

Starting at 4 pm on New Year’s Eve, there will be live entertainment and DJs to have you dancing into the new year. This year Devo Brown is set to host the celebration with DJ Clymaxxx headlining the night, with a special performance by Paige Armstrong.

To cap off the night, there will be a countdown to midnight with a massive fireworks display in Trinity Square to celebrate 2023.

Entry to the market for the New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31 is free from noon to 4 pm. Tickets are required for entry after 4 pm.

From 4 to 9 pm tickets are priced at $11, and from 9 pm to midnight tickets are priced at $20 and can be bought online. Tickets purchased for entry after 9 pm include party favours to ring in the new year.