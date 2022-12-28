You can ride the TTC and GO Transit completely free all night for New Year's Eve

The TTC and GO Transit will be entirely free to ride when you ring in 2023 on New Year’s Eve later this month.

Corby Spirit and Wine have partnered up with the TTC for the eighth (nonconsecutive) year to make sure everyone gets home safe after a night of revelry, opening up the fare gates on all Toronto transit lines free of charge.

GO Transit will also be free thanks to a similar partnership with Forty Creek Whisky and MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) that will let you travel the region without your Presto card.

From 7 pm on December 31 until 8 am on January 1, all TTC streetcars, buses and subways will be free of charge, incentivizing you to leave those car keys safely at home and spend a few extra bucks at the bar.

GO Transit and UP Express rides will be free from 7 pm on December 31 until the close of service.

“We are very proud to partner with the TTC once again to help Torontonians get to and from their celebrations safely on such a busy night,” reads a statement from Nicolas Krantz, president and chief executive officer of Corby.

“After an evening of celebration, going back safely to your loved ones should never be an afterthought,” said Krantz.

The Corby Safe Rides promotion comes after a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 for reasons that probably don’t need any explanation at this stage, but TTC CEO, Rick Leary, says that the agency is “proud to once again partner with Corby to offer complimentary service to our customers this New Year’s Eve.”

“Safety is our number one priority, and we encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly this holiday season and take the TTC,” added Leary.

In its previous seven years of offering free rides on New Year’s Eve, the Corby Safe Rides campaign has moved over 1.2 million riders around Toronto.

“Corby Safe Rides is a great example of how targeted preventive actions are an effective way of reminding people that drinking and driving should never be an option,” says Valerie Brive-Turtle, senior director of communications, public relations, and S&R at Pernod Ricard.