Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)

Finding an affordable apartment in Toronto can seem like an impossible task, especially as rents continue to rise with each new month.

According to recent data from and Bullpen Research & Consulting, the average rent in the city hit $2,694 in August.

The average one-bedroom now costs $2,329 per month — a 17.1% increase from a year ago — while a two-bedroom runs $3,266, an annual rise of 24.3%.

However, if you’re willing to live in a slightly smaller space or don’t need parking, you can still find a place to live in the city for well below those sky-high figures.

Here are five of the cheapest rentals currently available in Toronto, courtesy of Zoocasa.

Studio

One bathroom

0-499 square feet

One parking space

An “immaculate and versatile” unit, this studio has floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, and a large storage locker. It’s located in a waterfront building that’s close to transit, restaurants, and shops.

2. l4 – 778 Broadview Avenue | $1,825 Studio

One bathroom

0-499 square feet

One parking space Although it’s a lower-level unit, this studio has above-grade windows and is very bright. It has lots of closet space and is located near the shops and restaurants of The Danforth. Parking is available for $150 per month, but the unit is across the street from the subway.