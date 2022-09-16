Ridiculous rentals: $995 to live in a garage in Oakville (PHOTOS)

Are you sick of searching for an apartment in Toronto’s increasingly expensive rental market? Are you over the arduous task of going to viewings? Tired of emailing landlords?

For less than $1,000 per month, you can rent a furnished bachelor unit in Oakville that comes with laundry, internet, and air conditioning.

The catch? It’s in a garage.

“Don’t [sic] want to rent a room and share with others, here is your chance in Oakville,” the listing for the “finished garage apartment” reads.

The garage has been finished with epoxy floors, and plans included in the listing show that there will be a kitchenette, bathroom, and pull-out couch.

At 300 square feet, it’s also enough room for a full-sized car, two bikes, and storage.

The apartment (?) is in a “great location” near Dundas Street East and Trafalgar Road in Oakville. It’s five minutes from every highway and two minutes from a bus stop; Sheridan College and a grocery store are nearby, too.

The listing was shared on Reddit, where users quickly pointed out several glaring issues with the unit.

“I bet the door isn’t insulated, and there’s no control of the temperature in there. Or lighting,” one user commented. Another wondered “is that legal?”

“If they already finished the floors, what’s the future toilet going to empty into? A bucket you walk to the highway to dump out every morning?” a user asked while pointing out the apparent lack of windows, ventilation, and electrical outlets.

“Prisoners in solitary get more than the person renting this place. Owners should be ashamed of themselves.”