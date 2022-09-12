Free rent offered as move-in incentives at these Toronto apartments (PHOTOS)

Toronto’s rental market may have recovered from COVID, but there are still enticing move-in incentives to take advantage of.

Apartments across the city are currently offering promotions worth thousands of dollars in the hopes of attracting the right renters.

From a month of free rent to $1,700 worth of welcome bonuses, rentals.ca has rounded up seven Toronto buildings offering deals this September.

While the incentives may not be as bountiful as those offered during the height of the pandemic, they’re still tempting. Especially considering that the average rent in Toronto is now over $2,660 per month.

Get one month of free rent.

Move in to select suites on or before October 1 and get free rent for the month of October.

Get one month of free rent and $1,700 in welcome bonuses.