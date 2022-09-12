Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

Free rent offered as move-in incentives at these Toronto apartments (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Sep 12 2022, 7:09 pm
Free rent offered as move-in incentives at these Toronto apartments (PHOTOS)
200 Redpath Avenue/Rentboard.ca

Toronto’s rental market may have recovered from COVID, but there are still enticing move-in incentives to take advantage of.

Apartments across the city are currently offering promotions worth thousands of dollars in the hopes of attracting the right renters.

From a month of free rent to $1,700 worth of welcome bonuses, rentals.ca has rounded up seven Toronto buildings offering deals this September.

While the incentives may not be as bountiful as those offered during the height of the pandemic, they’re still tempting. Especially considering that the average rent in Toronto is now over $2,660 per month.

177 Redpath Avenue

177 Redpath Avenue/Rentals.ca

Get one month of free rent.

701 Eglinton Avenue West

701 Eglinton Avenue West/Rentals.ca

Get one month of free rent when you sign a one-year lease.

697 Eglinton Avenue West

697 Eglinton Avenue West/Rentals.ca

Get one month of free rent when you sign a one-year lease.

4 Latimer Avenue

4 Latimer Avenue/RentCanada.com

Move in to select suites on or before October 1 and get free rent for the month of October.

65 Dynevor Road

65 Dynevor Road/Rentals.ca

Move in to select suites on or before October 1 and get free rent for the month of October.

200 Roehampton Avenue

200 Roehampton Avenue/Rentals.ca

Get one month of free rent.

200 Redpath Avenue

200 Redpath Avenue/Rentboard.ca

Get one month of free rent and $1,700 in welcome bonuses.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ Real Estate
+ Toronto Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.