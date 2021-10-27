Toronto is getting its first-ever condo building just for cars

Toronto is filled with condo buildings of all shapes and sizes, but it’s about to get something entirely new: its first-ever condo just for cars.

An existing three-storey, 180,000-sq-ft industrial building in Etobicoke will be entirely reconfigured for car storage. Located at 20 Towns Road, near the foot of the Gardiner Expressway and Highway 427, the new project from ToyBx is set to have 234 units, including 39 penthouse units.

“Why store your prized possessions in a rental unit when you can buy your own specialized car condo that will appreciate in value?” promotional material for the project reads.

The condo units themselves start at a whopping 565 sq ft, meaning the cars could have a home that’s larger than many Toronto residents. The penthouse units will be spread across a new 43,000-sq-ft fourth-floor addition, averaging over 1,100 sq ft per unit.

Each unit has 20-ft ceilings and fits a minimum of four cars by using car stackers. The units can be customized to the owner’s liking by adding custom cabinetry, floor finishings, lighting, dehumidification, and car chargers.

The building itself, which will be climate controlled, will have three elevators — two for cars and one for passengers. There will also be 24/7 access and a high-tech, app-based entry system.

A price list for the units has not yet been released, but a sales launch is expected later this year, following an invite-only preview in late fall.