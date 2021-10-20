Towers reaching 78-storeys planned near Toronto's Yonge and College

Two soaring towers could soon rise near the intersection of Toronto’s Yonge and College Streets.

Developer KingSett Capital filed new plans with the City of Toronto for a two-tower development at 475 Yonge Street, seeking approval for a 75- and 78-storey mixed-use project. This is a substantial change from the site’s previously planned 45- and 58-storey towers.

Renderings and architectural plans from architecture firm BDP Quadrangle that were filed with the application show two soaring towers with a curved, tired design, each sitting atop a six-storey podium.

At the back of the buildings would be a rectangular public park with green space and a play area. There would also be a connection between the two buildings extending from the park out to Yonge Street.

Inside the Yonge and College towers, there would be a total of 1,611 residential units with 270 studios, 911 one-bedrooms, 269 two-bedrooms, and 161 three-bedrooms. There are amenities, both indoor and outdoor, planned throughout the building, and on the ground floor along Yonge Street would be street-facing retail.

Underground, a four-level garage is planned with a total of 209 vehicle parking spaces and 1,936 bicycle parking spaces.

The property is currently occupied by a Courtyard Mariott Hotel that would need to be demolished to make way for the new development.

The most recent plans were filed in September. KingSett Capital is currently awaiting approval from City Council, which is needed before they can move forward.