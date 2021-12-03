Downtown Toronto cafe flagged by TPH for potential Omicron variant exposure

Toronto Public Health is warning patrons of a local Toronto cafe of possible exposure to the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

According to a release by the City of Toronto, TPH advises anyone who visited Piccolo Caffe E Vino at 111 John Street last weekend during the late hours of November 26 and 27 about the potential exposure.

COVID-19 notification for Piccolo Caffe E Vino (November 26 & 27) News release: https://t.co/i7NDd0JGNe pic.twitter.com/FALV2z9Zr4 — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) December 3, 2021

The employee who had tested positive for COVID-19 had attended the cafe between 9 pm on November 26 and 2 am on November 27; again between 9 pm on November 27 and 2 am on November 28.

TPH states, however, that there is “no risk to anyone attending the establishment outside of these dates and times.” The agency also confirms that they have followed up with all the known close contacts and asked them to get tested and self-isolate for 10 days.

Another Toronto bar, Bar Raval, had also issued a statement this week following a confirmed COVID-19 case and has closed its location until further notice.

Piccolo Caffe E Vino remains open and recently opened its Winter Wine Market for the holiday season.