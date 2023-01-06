Blue Jays give fans another peek inside Rogers Centre renovations

The Rogers Centre is getting closer to being ready for Toronto Blue Jays fans next season.

With over $300 million in renovations, the club is bringing an entirely new look to the ballpark for 2023, enhancing to the 100- and 200-level outfields, and featuring new spaces with patios, drink rails, bars, and viewing platforms.

The 500-level’s original seats are being completely replaced, removing the ones that featured chipping paint and neck-craning views of the diamond.

On Thursday, the club shared more insight into the stadium with the Blue Jays’ Instagram “calling” from the future,” showing what the ballpark will look like.

The upper deck changes are part of the renovation’s first stage, which is planned to be completed for Toronto’s home opener on April 11 against the Detroit Tigers.

The renovations began on October 14, less than a week after the Blue Jays’ playoff exit against the Seattle Mariners in the American League Wild Card Series.

After removing 17,000 seats from the 500 level, crews began structural demolition of the outfield levels to add the new fan-friendly areas, similar to the former Flight Deck.

The club also teased the refurbished concourses.

Fans can expect new casual and standing spaces when they head out to a baseball game along the lakeshore next season.

“This renovation to Rogers Centre will deliver an enhanced ballpark experience for fans of Canada’s team so they can gather to cheer on the Blue Jays and make cherished memories with family and friends, as they have for the last 33 years,” said Edward Rogers, chair of the Toronto Blue Jays and chair of the board at Rogers Communications upon the renovation’s July 2022 release.

The renovation is the largest in Rogers Centre’s history since its opening in 1989.