Rogers Centre is set for a long-awaited redesign.

The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled a $300 million multi-year plan to “transform the Rogers Centre from a stadium into a ballpark.” The privately funded transformation looks to enhance the in-game experience for players and fans alike.

“We are committed to building a sustainable championship organization for years to come, and this renovation to Rogers Centre will give new and lifelong Blue Jays fans a ballpark where they can proudly cheer on their team,” said Mark Shapiro, president & CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Renderings of immediate plans were revealed to the media today.

“This renovation to Rogers Centre will deliver an enhanced ballpark experience for fans of Canada’s team so they can gather to cheer on the Blue Jays and make cherished memories with family and friends, as they have for the last 33 years,” said Edward Rogers, chair of the Toronto Blue Jays and chair of the board of Rogers Communications.

Notable changes that fans can look forward to ahead of Opening Day 2023 include enhancements to the 100 and 200 level outfields with new social spaces featuring patios, drink rails, bars, and viewing platforms. Bullpens will be raised and surrounded by traditional and new bleacher seats, as well as social viewing areas that look into the bullpens to increase fan and player interaction. Additionally, seating in the 100 level outfield will be brought closer, bringing fans closer to the game.

For the upper-deck 500 level, seating will be entirely replaced from the originals that fans of many generations got to enjoy over the years. Two new social decks will be installed in right and left field, emulating a premier patio experience for fans.

As for the players themselves, a newly introduced family room will be installed, along with a 5,000-square-foot weight room and staff locker rooms.

Shapiro stressed that although he is excited to share these plans today, there is more to come in the future.

“This is just step one,” he said today.

“On Opening Day 2023, sitting exactly where you’re sitting now will look dramatically different, and I’m excited to share that with our fans,” said Shapiro, looking ahead to the future. “We continue to build our championship core and drive towards that World Championship, which is the ultimate goal here.”

Buck Martinez, who recently returned from a three-month absence due to cancer treatment, was also in attendance and shared his thoughts on today’s unveilings.

“I think when it becomes an actual ballpark, it will be unique,” he stated in an interview with Daily Hive.

“The fact that they’re aware that there are different fans that come to games now, not just true baseball fans, but entertainment fans who are looking to be entertained,” Martinez said regarding what stood out to him about the plans. “There are more opportunities to create that experience where people can say, ‘I had a great time at the ball game,’ and ‘Oh yeah, there was a baseball game going on, too.'”

“I think the Rogers Centre is something that they can look forward to when they redesign it,” Martinez added.