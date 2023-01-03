Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and four Blue Jays players are signing autographs in Toronto this month

The Blue Jays’ Winter Tour is back, as players head out to meet face to face with their fans in Toronto later this month.

Fans will get the chance to meet five Blue Jays players in Toronto, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Santiago Espinal, Jordan Romano, Adam Cimber, and Chris Bassitt. Those players will be signing autographs for fans at Hotel X on Friday, January 20 from 6 pm to 8:30 pm.

To get tickets to the event, fans can enter a lottery from January 4 at 10 am to January 5 at 9:59 am, with winners selected by random draw. Winners will be able to purchase up to four tickets for $10 each, with proceeds benefitting Jays Care Foundation.

❄️ Winter Tour is BACK ❄️ See you soon, Vancouver & Toronto: https://t.co/LrDf7bPoVU pic.twitter.com/DerQidH5ZU — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 3, 2023

Prior to the autograph session, players will visit a Toronto-area school.

Players will also visit The Athlete Matrix for youth baseball sessions on Saturday, January 21, including a Jays Care Foundation-hosted Challenger Baseball clinic. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays Baseball Academy will host local ballplayers from ages 8-12, that will be selected through a random draw and notified via email on January 5.

While Jays fans often look forward to Winter Fest at the Rogers Centre, the current renovations don’t allow the club to host the event in 2022, sparking the addition of the team’s hometown to the Winter Tour.