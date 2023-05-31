The Toronto Blue Jays organization may have thought it was putting out a fire when embattled relief pitcher Anthony Bass spoke with media in a pre-game presser and apologized for sharing anti-LGBTQ propaganda that instructed Christians to boycott Target and Bud Light.

And oh, boy, did it ever miscalculate on this one.

Even before Bass got into the meat of his apology, he made it clear that he was going to zip through his statement.

“I’ll make this quick,” opened Bass — an opener that several outlets and the Blue Jays’ own social media accounts have omitted, stripping away some of the apology’s rushed context.

Statement from Anthony Bass: pic.twitter.com/UXLrx1HVO5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 30, 2023

In the widely circulated part of the statement that follows, Bass goes on to say that “I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine.”

“And I’m truly sorry for that. I just spoke with my teammates to share with them my actions yesterday. I apologized with them. And as of right now, I’m using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward. The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody.”

If Anthony Bass really understands the significance of his decision to endorse anti-LGBTQ material yesterday, a 35-second apology and a refusal to answer follow-up questions fails to make that clear. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 30, 2023

Bass’ statement faced immediate blowback, an apology that fans are characterizing as vague, rushed, half-hearted, and wholly insufficient given the hateful implications of the message he had shared just one day prior.

Didn’t explain why he did it. Didn’t show any understanding of why it was wrong. Refused to answer questions. This isn’t good enough, and you know it, @bluejays This is not #nextlevel thinking. — Not Vex as in 🏳️‍🌈, but Vex as in 🏳️‍🌈 (@The_Terroirist) May 30, 2023

As of Wednesday morning, the statement posted on the Blue Jays’ Twitter account has been met with over 10,000 comments, many slamming the pitcher for the seemingly forced apology, while many others defend Bass’ right to express his beliefs.

Bass had already effectively pissed off the left side of the political spectrum by promoting right-wing propaganda, and now it seems he has managed to anger the right as well through his apology.

Similarly, the Toronto Blue Jays organization is taking criticism from both sides of the political fence. The left is angry after manager John Schneider admitted the team never considered the idea of Bass being dealt, DFAd or otherwise ousted from the team.

So… should we boycott Pride Weekend at the dome or attend and boo the Jays organization and toss the little giveaway items on the field? I say the tickets are already paid for. Might at well boo until the stadium shakes with anger. — Garth Iorgy (@GarthIorgy) May 31, 2023

On the other hand, the right is angry with the team’s front office for its believed involvement in Bass’ apology.

This is a hostage video. — B (@IceIceBrand0n) May 30, 2023

Bass had initially shared an Instagram video during the team’s day off on Monday, where right-wing account “dudewithgoodnews” instructed people of Christian faith to boycott Target and Bud Light over the brands’ support of LGBTQ communities and sale of Pride-themed products.

Bass would remove that video hours after blogTO published an article on the controversial post amid a growing media firestorm, only to repost it hours later.

The video was only removed for good on Tuesday afternoon in the hours before Bass’ mid-afternoon apology, suggesting the pitcher either had a rapid change of heart or was instead just saying what he had to to make the problem go away.

Meanwhile, it appears that the team stepped up security around the home bullpen for Wednesday’s evening game versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

So by sheer coincidence I’m sitting right next to the Jays bullpen tonight, and I can’t say for sure, but it definitely feels like a ramped up enforcement presence. Several security staff and police along the concourse have over here. Perhaps the media as Jays PR about it. pic.twitter.com/JT5EZ3OUxJ — Eephus Curve (@eephusasher) May 30, 2023

Multiple fans have openly discussed purchasing seats in this newly renovated section of the Rogers Centre for the sole purpose of heckling Bass.

Hey, @BlueJays fans! On this homestand, get to the field early so you can let your favourite bullpen arm, Anthony Bass, know exactly how you feel about him! Be on top of the action this week at The Dome!!! 🌈🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/xb46gjjcfc — Garth Iorgy (@GarthIorgy) May 29, 2023

Though Bass did not take the mound in the Jays’ 7-2 victory over the Brewers and provide the crowd with an opportunity to rain down either boos or cheers, multiple fans were indeed spotted in the stands holding signs referencing the Bass debacle.