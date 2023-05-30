Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass addressed the media on Tuesday for the first time since his latest social media eyebrow-raiser.

On Monday, Bass came under fire for promoting a video on his Instagram account instructing Christians to boycott Bud Light and Target for the brands’ LGBTQ-friendly stances, before issuing an apology prior to Tuesday night’s contest at the Rogers Centre against the Minnesota Twins.

“I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine. I am truly sorry for that,” Bass told the media Tuesday in a short press conference where he did not take questions. “I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday. I apologized to them, and as of right now I am using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward.”

Here's #BlueJays pitcher Anthony Bass' comments about his video shared on his Instagram account yesterday suggesting Christians boycott Target and Bud Light: pic.twitter.com/0Eyd2VnYzm — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) May 30, 2023

Bass has been the target of multiple controversies on social media this season, including a viral Twitter post earlier this year where he complained that his pregnant wife was asked to clean up after a mess made by one of their children while on an airplane.

Though Bass deleted his Twitter account, it seems he’s still quite apt to posting his thoughts about the world on social media.

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22-week pregnant wife traveling with a 5-year-old and 2-year-old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!” Bass said in a since-deleted post this past April.

Bass has a record of 4-3 with an ERA of 3.12, 67 strikeouts, and seven saves in 74 appearances for the Blue Jays over the past three seasons, while he has an ERA of 4.50 and 18 strikeouts in 20 appearances in 2023.