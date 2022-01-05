GO Transit is facing staff shortages that have led to several service cancellations and reductions, they announced on Wednesday.

On the GO Transit website, a large red notice states that several trains were cancelled on January 5 due to staff shortages. They added that some evening and weekend train services would be replaced by bus services throughout January.

“We apologize and thank you for your continued patience,” the transit agency wrote, listing five train trips that were cancelled for the day. These included trips between Union and Kitchener, Niagara Falls, and Lincolnville.

But more buses and trains could be cancelled or delayed in the near future, and so, GO Transit is urging the public to check out their Service Updates page before embarking on their journeys.

If you’re only using GO services, consult the GO trip planner. If you’re connecting with other services (such as the TTC or YRT), visit Triplinx for the latest updates before you travel.

For now, we know that the following changes currently apply to their services:

Niagara train service is cancelled for January 8–9.

By GO bus: Regular route 12 GO buses will be running.

By GO train: Regular half-hour GO train service will be running between Union Station and Aldershot GO.

By GO train: Regular hourly GO train service will be running between Union Station and West Harbour GO.

By GO train: If you’re making a connection to the Lakeshore East line, please note that you may have a longer than usual wait at Union.

“There may be other delays or cancellations,” GO Transit said. “We will keep you in the know if any changes are required.”

In December last year, the transit service faced several cancellations and delays and announced that they were dealing with a staff shortage due to their mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.