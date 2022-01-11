Ontario is shortening its G road test due to backlog

The Government of Ontario is officially shortening the length of the on-road G driving test — at least temporarily.

In an attempt to address backlog issues with in-vehicle passenger road tests, the G test will remove “duplicate elements from the G2 road test,” Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) spokesperson Dakota Brasier confirmed to Daily Hive on Tuesday.

“DriveTest will continue to ensure applicants’ driving abilities are evaluated in challenging conditions on major roads and expressways but will use modified and more direct routes to and from road test locations, and will temporarily pause testing on certain duplicative road test elements that are tested and evaluated in the G2 road test,” Brasier said in a statement.

“This will allow for more streamlined tests while continuing to evaluate driver skills alongside new skills such as highway driving requirements. Modifying G tests will increase the number of appointments open for booking and the amount of tests being completed while still maintaining Ontario’s road safety.”

The backlog accumulated as a result of COVID-19 restrictions and closures and, according to the MTO, there has been an increased demand for class G road tests.

The modified G road test is in effect until March 31, 2022, but the MTO will continue to monitor testing levels and may extend the date if necessary. The G2 road test remains unchanged.