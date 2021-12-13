Billy Bishop in talks to bring new startup airline to Toronto

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport may soon be adding a new business airline to their roster.

PortsToronto, the owner and operator of Billy Bishop, is in talks to bring Connect Airlines to the city. Connect Airlines is a proposed airline that plans to be based out of Boston’s Bedford/Hanscom Field.

“This would be in addition to our existing commercial carriers Porter Airlines and Air Canada as well as regional services such as FlyGTA,” a spokesperson with PortsToronto told Daily Hive in an email.

The discussions are ongoing and there is still some red tape to cut through and regulatory considerations, but PortsToronto is hopeful for a 2022 launch.

“We are all working towards the first half of 2022,” the spokesperson said.

One of the exciting things about the proposed Connect Airlines is its goal to be emissions free by as early as 2025. Connect launched Project Zero to retrofit aircrafts with hydrogen fuel cells. Connect Airlines is backed by Waltzing Matilda Aviation.

It was a pleasure to speak with @PortsToronto and members of its Community Liaison Committee last night to share our plans for new transborder service to support Toronto’s visitor economy and provide traveler choice. pic.twitter.com/fAljXrUqJE — Connect Airlines (@FlyConnectAir) November 25, 2021

“This aligns well with Billy Bishop Airport’s efforts to be cleaner, greener and quieter — including our conversion of the Marilyn Bell I airport ferry to 100 per cent electric power,” the PortsToronto spokesperson said.

If all goes as planned, Connect Airlines will be the first US airline to operate out of Billy Bishop.