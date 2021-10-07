NewsTransportationUrbanized

Air Canada launching service between Toronto Island and Ottawa this month

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
Oct 7 2021, 2:08 pm
Air Canada launching service between Toronto Island and Ottawa this month
Facto Photo/Shutterstock

Air Canada has announced a new route between Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Ottawa International Airport.

Service will begin on October 31, with four return trips per day. The airline plans to offer up to eight return flights per day by the summer of 2022.

“Air Canada’s new service from Toronto Island to Ottawa will conveniently link Canada’s capital directly with the centre of the country’s leading business centre,” said Mark Galardo, senior vice president of network planning and revenue management.

“This new route is designed to meet customer demand in this heavily travelled market, with a large business travel component.”

Air Canada Express Jazz will operate the new route. Flights will include a complimentary snack and drink.

Air Canada noted that the schedule might be adjusted when necessary based on the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic and government restrictions.

