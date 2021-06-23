This elegant terrace is Toronto’s newest rooftop patio (PHOTOS)

Victor Rooftop Terrace is Toronto’s newest intimate patio that offers an exquisite dining experience while taking in the magnificent view of the CN Tower.

The rooftop patio is located on the 11th floor of Hôtel Le Germain on 30 Mercer Street. The terrace is dimly lit, creating an intimate environment for friends and couples.

For chilly nights, the terrace also comes equipped with a fireplace.

The menu was carefully curated by Executive Chef Lanny MacLeod and features dishes like the Yellowfin Tartare, Fried Artichokes, Chicken Skewers, and Miami Short Ribs.

“Since reopening, the food has been extremely well-received by guests. People are loving the small dish design of the menu and have been sampling many different items in one sitting,” Chef MacLeod said.

“The vibe of the terrace has been really relaxed and celebratory — the sound of laughter and clinking glasses is a breath of fresh air after the lockdowns.”

The Victor Rooftop Terrace is open Tuesday to Saturday from 4 pm to 10 pm.