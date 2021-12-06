Another Toronto bar added to list of potential COVID-19 exposures

A Toronto bar added to the list of potential COVID-19 exposures is currently being investigated by Public Health.

TPH is warning anyone who visited Track & Field, located at 582 College Street, on November 29 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm that they may have been exposed to the virus.

They are asking individuals who were there at that time to get “tested immediately” and monitor for symptoms.

The warning was issued on December 3.

Track & Field is not the only bar in the city that has reported cases.

Little Italy’s Bar Raval informed its guests last week that they would be closed for the time being as one of its team members had recently tested positive for the virus.

TPH had also warned patrons who visited Piccolo Caffe E Vino at 111 John Street of possible exposure to the COVID-19 Omicron variant. They remained open.

The City of Toronto will be updating its list of possible exposures at city establishments here.