Toronto to be hit with high levels of air pollution on Sunday

High levels of air pollution are expected to hit Toronto on Sunday.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the city on Sunday morning, and warned that similar conditions may persist into Monday.

Hot and sunny weather is expected to push the city’s air quality into the “moderate risk” category of the Air Quality Health Index.

The air quality may temporarily breach the “high risk” level in the afternoon, Environment Canada said.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath,” the statement reads.

“Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

Environment Canada advises reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted.

The city has been gripped by intense heat throughout the weekend, with temperatures expected to soar up to 34°C today.

Environment Canada has issued multiple heat warnings for Toronto since Friday afternoon. The most recent alert came on Sunday morning, and will be in effect through Monday.