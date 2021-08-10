It's expected to feel over 40°C in Toronto tomorrow

Toronto is going to be HOT. The city is in for some hazardous heat this week with “feels like” temperatures reaching above 40°C.

Fill up those water bottles and load up on sunscreen because this week is calling for some serious weather.

According to The Weather Network, it will feel like 41°C on Wednesday, with the daytime high reaching 30°C.

The hottest day recorded in Toronto so far was on June 6 with a high of 33.8°C.

Thursday’s temperatures are expected to see a slight drop, feeling more like 37°C and Friday feeling like 36°C.

There is a strong chance of severe thunderstorms within the next three days as heavy downpours and hail is expected due to “the unstable moisture-laden atmosphere.”

With a cold front expecting to move through southern Ontario late in the week, the risk for thunderstorms and torrential downpours will linger until Friday.

According to TWN, during extremely hot days, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says the risks are greater for children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

Might be a great idea to stay indoors!