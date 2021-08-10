The Toronto Island ferry is now allowing more riders per trip

After a summer of extremely long weekend wait times, ferry service to the Toronto Island is finally increasing.

Last week, Transport Canada approved a request to allow increased capacity on the ferries, providing more Torontonians with the opportunity to access the islands.

City Councillor Joe Cressy shared the news on social media, saying the ramped-up capacity will help Torontonians “enjoy critical outdoor green space this summer.”

Pleased to share that Transport Canada has authorized our request for increased Island Ferry capacity, as supported by @TOPublicHealth. The service increase allows more Torontonians to access the Islands and enjoy critical outdoor green space this summer. https://t.co/1sVUn53aAt pic.twitter.com/3DzZ2UDwoD — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) August 4, 2021

The change, Cressy says, was supported by Toronto Public Health.

The Toronto Island ferry capacity was previously reduced to 50% in response to COVID-19 to allow for distancing. The newly approved changes now allow for 75% capacity.

Washrooms on the ferry remain closed, but the ones at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal and on the islands are still open.

Ferry tickets can only be purchased online and boarding is on a first-come-first-serve basis.