Construction noise isn't allowed to start at 6 am in Toronto anymore

Torontonians can sleep in peace a little while longer now that a temporary law allowing construction to begin at 6 am has expired.

Toronto’s regular noise by-laws resumed on Friday, prohibiting construction noise from starting before 7 am on weekdays, and 9 am on Saturday. Loud work is not allowed at all on Sundays or statutory holidays.

According to the City’s website, the provincial government introduced a temporary measure in April 2020 that overruled Toronto’s ability to prohibit construction noise during the pandemic. The regulation allowed noise associated with healthcare construction projects to occur 24 hours a day.

It also reduced noise limits on other construction projects so that quiet hours were only between 10 pm and 6 am.

That regulation expired October 7, and the City’s regular noise bylaws now apply.

Quiet hours need to be observed from 7 pm to 7 am on weekdays, with a two-hour extension to 9 am on Saturdays.