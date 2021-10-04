Toronto's 6 am construction noise is coming to a halt this month

Toronto residents who have dealt with construction noise beginning at 6 am this year will have some relief later this month.

A temporary law introduced in April 2020 that allowed construction noise to begin at 6 am is expiring on October 7.

Construction noise will not be permitted from 7 pm until 7 am on weekdays starting this week. Crews must also wait until 9 am to begin noisy work on Saturdays.

Loud work is completely prohibited on Sundays and statutory holidays.

According to the City’s website, the provincial government introduced a temporary measure that overruled Toronto’s ability to prohibit construction noise during the pandemic. The regulation allowed noise associated with healthcare construction projects to occur 24 hours a day.

It also reduced noise limits on other construction projects so that quiet hours were only between 10 pm and 6 am.

That regulation expires October 7, and the City’s regular noise bylaws will apply going forward.