All Ontario adults in hot spots can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment tomorrow

The Government of Ontario will allow everyone aged 18 and older who lives in a designated hot spot community to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment tomorrow.

As of 8 am on May 3, adults that reside in one of the 114 hot spot neighbourhoods can book an appointment through the province’s online booking system.

Appointments can also be made through public health units that use their own booking system, the province said.

“With additional supply our government is increasing access to the COVID-19 vaccines in the communities hardest hit by COVID-19,” said Christine Elliott, the Minister of Health.

“Continuing to focus on getting vaccines in the arms of those most at risk will help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in these communities, protect our hospital capacity and save lives.”

This expansion is part of the province’s plan to allocate 50 percent of vaccine doses to hot spots throughout the first two weeks of May.

Vaccine eligibility will be further expanded on May 6, the province said.

As of 8 am on Thursday, those aged 50 and older and individuals with high-risk health conditions can book an immunization appointment through the provincial system.

Certain people who cannot work from home, including elementary and secondary school workers, and First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals will be eligible as well.

“With access to more vaccine supply, we are able to expand eligibility and increase the speed and scale of vaccine delivery in communities where it is needed most and will have the greatest impact,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

“I urge everyone who is eligible to book their appointment, to do so as soon as possible. Every vaccine administered is a step toward reducing COVID-19 transmission and will help save lives.”

To date, Ontario has seen 470,465 COVID-19 cases and 8,102 virus-related deaths.