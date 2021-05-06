Toronto opens over 3,500 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week

The City of Toronto says it has added over 3,500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments at its nine city-run clinics.

According to the City, on the afternoon of May 6, 2,430 new vaccination appointments between May 10 and 12 at the City of Toronto immunization clinic at Malvern Community Recreation Centre in Scarborough were added to the provincial vaccine booking system.

It added that between “May 10 and 12, the Malvern Community Recreation Centre was to undergo planned infrastructure work requiring a two-day suspension of clinic operations. Today, the City’s Immunization Task Force and Toronto Public Health were able to arrive at a solution that allows the clinic to safely remain open while work takes place. The clinic can now vaccinate 810 people per day, for a total of 2,430 first dose appointments.”

Over 1,000 appointments have also been added on May 11 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre clinic.

“I want to thank our Immunization Task Force and Toronto Public Health teams for working to find a way to keep the Malvern Clinic up and running next week while still getting emergency repair work done outside,” said Mayor John Tory in a statement.

“This will help ensure hundreds more people can get vaccinated in Scarborough next week on top of the thousands of other appointments already booked.”

Appointments for City-operated clinics can be booked by eligible individuals through the dark blue “Book a Vaccine” button online or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

Eligible groups include:

• People age 18 or older living in any of the 53 provincial hot spot postal codes

• People age 50 or older

• First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals

• People who are pregnant

• People with high-risk health conditions

• People with highest-risk health conditions

• Employees unable to work from home listed by the Province as Group One

City-run clinics are part of the Team Toronto vaccination network that includes hundreds of clinics operated by hospitals, pharmacies and other healthcare and community partners.

Last weekend, the Ontario government announced it would allow all adults over the age of 18 who live in hotspot communities to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the province’s online booking system starting May 3.

The postal codes eligible to book in Toronto as a hotspot are as follows:

M1B, M1C, M1E, M1G, M1H, M1J, M1K, M1L, M1M, M1P, M1R, M1S, M1T, M1V, M1W, M1X, M2J, M2M, M2R, M3A, M3C, M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M4X, M5A, M5B, M5N, M5V, M6A, M6B, M6E, M6H, M6K, M6L, M6M, M6N, M8V, M9A, M9B, M9C, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9P, M9R, M9V, M9W

So if you’ve been looking to book an appointment, this is your time.