A spot in the Rockies has been crowned the best golf course in Alberta

A trip to the Alberta Rockies is always a treat, and if you make the drive out to Jasper, you can also golf at the newly titled best golf course in the province.

Golf Digest has released its 2022 Best Courses in Canada, and the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge Golf Course landed at #5 this year, up from #8 in 2021.

The course opened back in 1925 and underwent a restoration project in 1994 to return the legendary Canada golf course back to its initial layout, using original 1924 blueprints from Stanley Thompson, Canada’s master golf course architect.

The 18-hole layout offers elevated tee boxes, dramatic bunkering, and holes aligned with distant mountain vistas.

If you are looking to book a tee time at the JPL golf course, the daily green fee from opening until May 31 is $179 per person, $249 from June 1 to September 30 and $169 from October 1 until closing.

Residents of Alberta catch a bit of a financial break costing $145 per person from opening until May 31, $195 from June 1 to September 30 and $135 from October 1 until closing.

The 30-spot ranking was determined by Golf Digest’s 100 Greatest panellists, which consists of about 1,900 well-travelled amateur golfers across the United States and Canada—across 10 years’ worth of data.

Golf Digest’s panellists score courses on the following criteria: Shot Options, Challenge, Layout Variety, Distinctiveness, Aesthetics, Conditioning and Character.

Other golf courses in Alberta to make the cut include the Fairmont Banff Spring Golf Course at #11 and the Calgary Golf & Country Club at #27