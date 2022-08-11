Here are 7 concerts to enjoy in Toronto this month

Celebrate A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day and Help Canadians Living with MS

There’s been no shortage of music festivals and hit concerts in Toronto this summer and the stacked lineup continues this month.

Concert-goers will be treated to a star-studded lineup, as we put a bow on the end of this season’s music festivities.

Kendrick Lamar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pgLang (@pglang)

The legendary Compton rapper makes his long-awaited return to Toronto, performing a two-day set at Scotiabank Arena for his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.



Where: Scotiabank Arena

When: Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $135, available here

Pitbull with Sean Paul & Iggy Azalea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pitbull (@pitbull)

Pitbull brings the party to the Budweiser Stage on Saturday, August 13, alongside Sean Paul and Iggy Azalea, offering a little something for fans of all genres.



Where: Budweiser Stage

When: Saturday, August 13

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Starting at $140, available here



Alicia Keys with JP Saxe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys)

The versatile Alicia Keys brings her talents and world tour to the Budweiser Stage on Sunday, August 14 alongside JP Saxe, making for an evening of serenades.



Where: Budweiser Stage

When: Sunday, August 14

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Starting at $104, available here







Harry Styles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

On the heels of his new smash album Harry’s House, the British sensation takes over the Scotiabank Arena for a two-night set on Monday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 16 for his Love On Tour.

Where: Scotiabank Arena

When: Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16

Time: 8:00 pm

Tickets: Starting at $492, available here

Red Hot Chili Peppers with The Strokes and Thundercat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Hot Chili Peppers (@chilipeppers)

The iconic Red Hot Chili Peppers, in what may be their last show in Toronto, bring their funk to the big stage at Rogers Centre, alongside The Strokes and Thundercat. The 2022 world tour is set for Sunday, August 21.

Where: Rogers Centre

When: Sunday, August 21

Time: 6:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $188, available here





Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imagine Dragons (@imaginedragons)

Imagine Dragons bring their Mercury World Tour to the Rogers Centre, with opening acts from rapper Macklemore and Kings Elliot.

Where: Rogers Centre

When: Monday, August 22

Time: 6:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $121, available here

Barenaked Ladies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barenaked Ladies (@barenakedladiesmusic)

Canada’s very own, the Barenaked Ladies, return to their hometown for their Last Summer On Earth Tour. For some throwback vibes and classic sing-a-longs, you’re not going to want to miss this one. What would you do if you had a million dollars?

Where: Budweiser Stage

When: Tuesday, August 30

Time: 6:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $41, available here

Stay tuned for the September edition of Daily Hive’s can’t-miss concerts!