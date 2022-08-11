Here are 7 concerts to enjoy in Toronto this month
There’s been no shortage of music festivals and hit concerts in Toronto this summer and the stacked lineup continues this month.
Concert-goers will be treated to a star-studded lineup, as we put a bow on the end of this season’s music festivities.
Kendrick Lamar
The legendary Compton rapper makes his long-awaited return to Toronto, performing a two-day set at Scotiabank Arena for his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
Where: Scotiabank Arena
When: Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $135, available here
Pitbull with Sean Paul & Iggy Azalea
Pitbull brings the party to the Budweiser Stage on Saturday, August 13, alongside Sean Paul and Iggy Azalea, offering a little something for fans of all genres.
Where: Budweiser Stage
When: Saturday, August 13
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $140, available here
Alicia Keys with JP Saxe
The versatile Alicia Keys brings her talents and world tour to the Budweiser Stage on Sunday, August 14 alongside JP Saxe, making for an evening of serenades.
Where: Budweiser Stage
When: Sunday, August 14
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $104, available here
Harry Styles
On the heels of his new smash album Harry’s House, the British sensation takes over the Scotiabank Arena for a two-night set on Monday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 16 for his Love On Tour.
Where: Scotiabank Arena
When: Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16
Time: 8:00 pm
Tickets: Starting at $492, available here
Red Hot Chili Peppers with The Strokes and Thundercat
The iconic Red Hot Chili Peppers, in what may be their last show in Toronto, bring their funk to the big stage at Rogers Centre, alongside The Strokes and Thundercat. The 2022 world tour is set for Sunday, August 21.
Where: Rogers Centre
When: Sunday, August 21
Time: 6:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $188, available here
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons bring their Mercury World Tour to the Rogers Centre, with opening acts from rapper Macklemore and Kings Elliot.
Where: Rogers Centre
When: Monday, August 22
Time: 6:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $121, available here
Barenaked Ladies
Canada’s very own, the Barenaked Ladies, return to their hometown for their Last Summer On Earth Tour. For some throwback vibes and classic sing-a-longs, you’re not going to want to miss this one. What would you do if you had a million dollars?
Where: Budweiser Stage
When: Tuesday, August 30
Time: 6:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $41, available here
Stay tuned for the September edition of Daily Hive’s can’t-miss concerts!