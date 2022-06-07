Explore a one-of-a-kind cheese cave in Toronto starting this weekend

TOCA’s one-of-a-kind cheese cave is reopening this weekend and guests are invited for a cheesy three-course meal.

On June 9, in partnership with Afrim Pristine of Toronto’s Cheese Boutique, TOCA will host ‘Omaggio al Formaggio’ a cheese-centric dining experience.

You might also like: Eat in the Pharaoh's Den at this new Toronto restaurant on the Danforth (PHOTOS)

3 new and stunning rooftop patios in Toronto to check out this summer

Kick off Pride month with this exciting drag brunch in Toronto this weekend

The night includes a cocktail reception, followed by a three-course meal.

There will be a short presentation and tasting of a few specialty cheeses, and of course, a tour of the cheese cave.

The experience is priced at $125 per person and wine pairings for an extra $75 each. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

TOCA ‘Omaggio al Formaggio’

Address: 181 Wellington Street West

Phone: 416-572-8008