Explore a one-of-a-kind cheese cave in Toronto starting this weekend
Jun 7 2022, 4:50 pm
TOCA’s one-of-a-kind cheese cave is reopening this weekend and guests are invited for a cheesy three-course meal.
On June 9, in partnership with Afrim Pristine of Toronto’s Cheese Boutique, TOCA will host ‘Omaggio al Formaggio’ a cheese-centric dining experience.
The night includes a cocktail reception, followed by a three-course meal.
There will be a short presentation and tasting of a few specialty cheeses, and of course, a tour of the cheese cave.
The experience is priced at $125 per person and wine pairings for an extra $75 each. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.
TOCA ‘Omaggio al Formaggio’
Address: 181 Wellington Street West
Phone: 416-572-8008